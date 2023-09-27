The Medieval Festival of Volpiano, the reenactment of De Bello Canepiciano is coming

Date: Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th October: The Great Battle of the Children and the Alpine Championship

It’s impossible not to know Medieval Volpiano Festival: This is the highlight of our region, an event that you will definitely participate in and that will undoubtedly impress and excite its guests. We are talking about an initiative that is the largest of its kind in Italy, and has reached its seventh edition this year. And again it will be difficult to say no. On the horizon is a famous re-enactment of Di bello canibicianoa brilliant event marked in red on the calendar: Volpiano will go back in time in days Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 October.

Medieval Volpiano Festival and Great Battle for Children

In the rich program prepared for the 2023 edition, Big fight for kids. there St. George and the Dragon Company, an entertainment group specializing in creating role-playing games for children, will lead them on a journey that begins with knight dressing, passes through military training, and ends with the start of a great battle on the slopes of Volpiano Castle. The children will be divided into teams and will play through the streets of the city, starting from the castle and returning there for the final battle and knighthood. Some parents will also participate in the game. They will all take place on Sunday, October 8, from 10:30 am to 1 pm, and are aimed at children aged 5 to 14 years. Registration is mandatory by writing to [email protected].

Alpine Championship

Then pay attention to Alpine Championship: This is the largest team full-contact fencing tournament in Italy, one of the largest in the world and the most famous throughout Europe. The teams that will compete for the title come from every corner of the globe: from the United States to France, through the Czech Republic, Germany and of course Italy. So here it is Buhrt: This name refers to a sport that was born more than ten years ago and developed mainly in Eastern European countries. Over the years, it has now reached the point of involving nearly 50 countries around the world. Buhurt is a possible translation from Old Germanic of a word that refers to an armed clash between several people. In Italy, it is a sport currently recognized by OPES and CSEN, two sports federations recognized by CONI.

Information and communication

To discover the full program you can refer to the website www.debellocanepiciano.it. For more information, see the Facebook page “1339 Di Bello Canepiciano – Medieval festival“, the site www.tavoladismeraldo.comOr write to [email protected]. Or call Sandy Furlini at 335.6111237 Or katia soma al 347.6826305.