Amazon Prime Deals: 48 hours of offers for Prime customers on October 10 and 11

Amazon Prime Party

This is the perfect season for preservation. In fact, Amazon Prime users will be able to start their Christmas shopping early thanks to the Prime Offers Festival, which will start on October 10 at midnight and run until 11.59pm on October 11. This 48-hour event will provide Prime members with several offers on products from popular brands and SMEs. With new promotions that will be available on a wide range of products throughout the event, Premiere Festival It will provide all registered users with a truly exceptional shopping experience: Amazon will offer the best prices of the year on select items from brands such as:

Ecofax

Kosuri

Xiaomi

wise

DeLonghi

Huawei

Moulinex

LG

If you’re not a Prime customer yet, you can sign up and start taking advantage of your free trial at amazon.it/festaprime.

Shopping starts now

Before the festival of major offers, customers can already take advantage of many exclusive offers. What’s more, thanks to the Small Business Badge and new Small Business Filter, it’s possible to support small and medium-sized businesses and artisans by discovering and purchasing their products more easily within Amazon’s dedicated storefront. You can discover the best offers from small and medium-sized businesses on amazon.it/pmi.

Amazon devices: Take advantage of offers on select Amazon devices that include Echo Pop + Meross Smart Plug (smart plug with Wi-Fi) available for €22.99, and Blink Outdoor (1 camera system) + Blink Mini Pan-Tilt (1 camera) available for €60 The Amazon eero 6 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 system, with integrated Zigbee smart home hub, is available for €64.99, and the TCL TV 32SF540 with Fire TV is available for €159.00.

For a limited time, new Prime members of Amazon Music Unlimited can get 4 months of free usage, with access to over 100 million songs and the best podcasts ad-free, on-demand, and in high-quality streaming audio. Additionally, Prime customers who sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited can upgrade to the Family plan at no additional cost for 4 months. Amazon Fashion: Prime customers have access to discounts of up to 30% on major brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Puma, Swarovski and many more.

How to prepare in advance for the big day

Here are some tips to prepare for the Prime Deals Festival:

Explore all delivery options: By subscribing to Amazon Prime, customers will always be able to count on fast, no-cost deliveries on millions of products and choose the delivery option that best suits their needs during the Prime Offers festival. It is also possible to take advantage of delivery at Amazon lockers or counters.

By subscribing to Amazon Prime, customers will always be able to count on fast, no-cost deliveries on millions of products and choose the delivery option that best suits their needs during the Prime Offers festival. It is also possible to take advantage of delivery at Amazon lockers or counters. Set up custom notifications about offers: Customers can sign up to receive notifications of personalized offers based on their latest searches on Amazon and recently viewed items. Simply visit the Prime Deals Party page on the Amazon shopping app from now until the start of the event to enable deal notifications. Once the Prime Deals Festival begins, customers will receive notifications about available deals they have signed up for.

Access to Prime Deals Festival worldwide

The Prime Deals Festival will start on October 10 in 19 countries around the world, including Portugal, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, United States. . United States and United Kingdom.

Prime members in Japan will be able to purchase offers from this event throughout the month.

Amazon Prime features

Amazon Prime It’s savings, convenience and entertainment, all in one subscription. More than 200 million Amazon Prime members in 25 countries around the world can take advantage of Amazon’s wide selection at low prices and fast delivery. In Italy, customers can subscribe to Amazon Prime for €4.99 per month or €49.99 per year and, if eligible, start a free 30-day trial at amazon.it/prime. Additionally, students can begin a six-month trial of the Prime Student program at amazon.it/joinstudentThen you pay just €2.49 per month or €24.95 per year.

Student products are already on display