Your horoscope for today, Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Choose your zodiac sign and find out what your day will be like:

Aries

Mars, the planet of action, begins a favorable transit today for Aries. Your protective planet makes you very independent. However, there is a risk of appearing a bit detached. One person in particular will think that you are not the same person and will resent that.

Visit

As of this Tuesday, a delicate astral condition begins for you associated with Mars, the active planet. The star makes you very rigid in certain mental paths. There is a need to be more flexible, to show others that you are capable of handling any personal situation.

twins

Starting today, the beneficial influence of Mars, the planet of energy, begins on your air sign. You are completely original in the way you do things. The person you're working with will notice this and know how to highlight your skills.

cancer

Mars, the planet that symbolizes determination, will have a transit – through Cancer – in the house associated with sexuality from the eve of Valentine's Day. Some of the turmoil that has kept your life so busy in recent weeks has come to an end, and there is greater serenity.

Leon

Your day, for you belonging to this fire sign, is marked by an uncomfortable position for Mars, the planet of energy. The star is opposite your sign and makes you very arrogant. There is a need to regain humility, especially at work.

Bakr

For Virgo, Mars – the planet that symbolizes design – is in your astrological house of emotions. Both risks and opportunities are open. Try to lead change without submitting to it. Considered, as of today, a little unpredictable. Communicate honestly what you think.

balance

As of this Tuesday, the action star Mars appears favorably to Libra. You will be able to show your intelligence in a calm way, without exaggeration. There will be moments of sweet appreciation from your superiors. Even in love, you are seen as wise.

the scorpion

The astral position of your planetary ruler, or Mars, is particularly difficult, starting on the day that is considered lucky for your sign. You're a little unpredictable. Although some may appreciate this quality of yours, those who actually like you will be skeptical.

Sagittarius

For you, Sagittarius, you feel the positive influence of the planet Mars, the symbol of determination, this Tuesday. Your wisdom does not go unnoticed by someone who has not yet shown great signs of interest. The wind changes on the eve of Valentine's Day!

Capricorn

Mars, the planet that symbolizes energy, is currently in the house of material goods for those belonging to Capricorn. This astral change begins today. It puts your economic balance on the line a little bit. Don't be distracted if they make you offers.

Aquarium

The beginning of the appropriate transit of Mars for you, who belong to the sign of Aquarius, begins today. Some things change. Thanks to your acumen, you will be able to control a phenomenon that only others suffer from. The one you love likes you more.

Bisky

For your water sign, Mars, the planet of power, is manifesting itself today in your house of the unconscious. Don't be opinionated. We need to listen to others too, to understand if they have ideas that we've overlooked… Are you sure you're keeping your ears open?