The Last of Us Part I for PC will work on Steam Deck, Neil Druckmann confirms – Multiplayer.it

Although it’s not a full official statement, we can take the tweet from it Neil Druckmann who guarantees it The Last of Us Part One You will work on it steam floors As confirmation of Valve device support.

A large portion of PC games run correctly on the Steam Deck, particularly new products of a certain caliber are given special attention, but confirmation of perfect compatibility and correct performance in all respects can only be obtained through some kind of Certification procedure Implemented by developers in cooperation with Valve.

It’s clear that Naughty Dog has already taken this into account and has already taken the necessary steps to ensure this alignment, bearing in mind what Neil Druckmann, director of The Last of Us Part I, made on Twitter.

Druckmann wrote “Ellie and Joel will grace the Steam Deck, don’t worry!” The sentence is still somewhat vague, but we can take it as confirmation that The Last of Us Part 1 has gone through or is going through full support on Steam Deck.

Meanwhile, the release date with trailers was announced at TGA 2022, set for March 3, 2023 on the Windows platform. There is still a bit of waiting, but we can be sure that the game will also work properly on Valve’s mobile platform, which has been enjoying great success in recent months.