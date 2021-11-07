Xbox exclusive development update pisses fans off

A few weeks after confirmation Postponing contempt until 2022 Through a press release from the publisher, the Xbox exclusive development team has posted an update to all supporters on Kickstarter which not everyone appreciates.

The long post, available to read even for those who haven’t funded the project on the popular crowdfunding platform, opens by explaining what Difficulties you’ve faced lately. According to the team’s words, lack of experience led to some important mistakes and Much of the game has been completely reprogrammed from 2018 onwards. However, it appears that, except for road accidents, Microsoft The other companies supporting the project did not apply any pressure and allow the software house to operate quietly. It seems that the next day December 10, 2021 It will be officially announced on Postpone until 2022The news was not released directly by the team.

However, the inconvenience of users is the last part of the release, which according to some players rude and arrogant towards them:

“To end the discussion, a friendly tip: If a lack of communication bothers you, ask for a refund and put a stone on it. It’s just a game. You can always play it when you go out.”

At the moment, the developers have not responded to the controversy, but among the comments on the post on Kickstarter, there were many who were upset by these words.

