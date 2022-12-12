December 12, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

PC Revenue Won't Be Tangled With PS5, Sony Recommends 32GB Of RAM - Nerd4.life

PC Revenue Won’t Be Tangled With PS5, Sony Recommends 32GB Of RAM – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax December 12, 2022 2 min read

With the announcement of the release of Back to the PC Some technical details about this version also arrive, arriving at the beginning of 2023 but apparently Without PS5 crossplay On the recommendation of Sony Bin 32 GB of RAM.

Finally, during The Game Awards 2022 we saw the trailer for Returnal on PC, a diversion that has been hovering in the rumor mill for some time, and therefore with the opening of the Steam page we were also able to see the game system requirements for this new version.


Returnal, screenshot of the game

Convert to PC is co-developed by Housemarque and Climax Studioa British team that previously worked on several well-known titles such as Sudeki, Silent Hill: Origins, Silent Hill: Shattered Memories and Assassin’s Creed Chronicles.

Among the various information and technical specifications that we have seen, among other things, it shows the lack of crossover with the PS5 version: Returnal is mainly a single player game, but it has multiplayer elements that were added with the arrival of additional modes after the first major update that led to the endless mode for Sisyphus tower.

With this a multiplayer mode has been added cooperativewhich, however, will be limited to users by platform: in short, PC gamers will not be able to play with PS5 players, based on reports and subject to any further updates.

For the rest, the specs didn’t prove particularly expensive, even if the 32GB of RAM recommended by Sony and Housemarque seems a bit odd, perhaps due to the large amount of memory managing shaders, but we await any subsequent analysis.

See also  Twist, the James Webb Telescope can find aliens

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

The Last of Us Part I for PC will work on Steam Deck, Neil Druckmann confirms – Multiplayer.it

December 12, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Your credentials are at risk

December 12, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The trick to free up space on WhatsApp without losing anything

December 11, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

3 min read

Chrysanthemum further left: Embrace of Schlein. ‘We will demolish the slums’

December 12, 2022 Noah French
6 min read

Country Investigation: Search of the Panziri family homes in Milan – Europe

December 12, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

“We were in Barcelona and…” – Libero Quotidiano

December 12, 2022 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Chiara Ferragni, with her burqa, speaks of prevention

December 12, 2022 Karen Hines