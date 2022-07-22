Priority for Assassin’s Creed, mobile games and more – Nerd4.life

It’s been a fairly cautious financial conference lately Ubisoftduring which the company clearly announced that it wanted to target reduce expenses In this period of economic uncertainty, you will focus on projects that are capable Provides greater security Like Assassin’s Creed and possible mobile games.

On the other hand, the trend is clearly visible from the latest news regarding the French company, with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora postponed to 2023 or 2024 and the cancellation of Splinter Cell VR, Ghost Recon Frontline, and two other games. Everything falls within the will of the company Focus on “what is necessary”according to reports from CEO Yves Guillemot.

There is also one of these basic elements Doctrine killerwhich actually has a couple of projects in development in the internal teams, but it looks like there’s at least a high-caliber mobile title expected in the coming period by Ubisoft, which is another area the company feels it could target.

On the other hand, it seems that the cuts imposed to reduce spending do not include other large-caliber games, which according to the information should remain in development. Next is now Skull and Bones, despite its complex upbringing, to say the least, but also Beyond Good and Evil 2along with problematic and costly development, still appears to be moving forward.