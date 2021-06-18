The Hubble telescope, a computer failure in the eighties that brought it to a halt

These days it is precisely the reason new error It’s been an ingredient that literally dates back to the days of the Commodore 64 ever since It was the computer load that stopped التي, un sistema NASA Standard Spacecraft Computer-1 (NSSC-1) Built in the 80’s.

The component is part of the scientific instrument command module and data processing that was replaced during the last maintenance job operated on site by personnel NASA In 2009. The main purpose of the unit is to monitor and coordinate scientific instruments on board the spacecraft.

The unit has different levels of frequency that can be activated to run as a platform when needed, and on Sunday 13th June, it stops just after 10pm according to our time zone.

The first analysis suggested that the problem could be isolated to a degraded memory module, so the main computer put the tools into safe mode and a restart on June 14 did not solve the problem. Apparently, after switching to one of the backup units, Hubble is expected to return to normal scientific operations on June 16, but final confirmations are expected from NASA.