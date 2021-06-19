Thomas Bisquet, the protagonist of two spacewalks

the mission alpha The Pesquet tournament took off on April 23, 2021. This is a busy week for the French astronaut participating in Two activities outside of vehicles. Thomas Pesquet participated in addition to the daily work on the International Space Station The first round will be on Wednesday 16 and the protagonist will again be scheduled for Sunday 20 June. Next spacewalk will be visible Who is theLive from Esa Channel, on Sundays starting at 12.30 CEST.

Pesquet highlighted his enthusiasm for the event on his Instagram channel. Before starting what is considered to be the greatest astronaut experiment, Pesquet emphasized the amount of work ahead of him and admired him effectively work as one team in which he participates. NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough is the companion who supports Pesquet in these two useful activities for station development and maintenance.

Credits: Thomas Bisquet

Assisting NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Mark Vandy are fellows from inside the station. In fact, they are responsible for bringing Pesquet and Kimbrough to the workplace via their 17-meter robotic arm.

In particular, the duo works On the solar panels of the station. These represent the main source of energy. Because of its importance, maintenance is necessary to ensure performance that the system requires in terms of strength. Sunday’s “walk” should last at least seven hours as the astronauts work hard to complete the set goals.

Credits: Thomas Bisquet

Changes in solar panels

As mentioned, spacewalking is essential for the maintenance of the International Space Station’s solar panels. During the activities, the goal of the astronauts is to Install two sets of the new six solar panel kits. After installation, the panels will appear in space. These new components arrived at the station via the expedition SpaceX CRS-22.

The solar panels currently in use are still functional but are nearing the end of their lifespan set by the project after 15 years of service. The first panels were installed on the International Space Station in 2000 and have generated power for the station for more than 20 years. New components will not replace existing components but will be placed in front of them.

With this configuration, it is possible to improve even end-of-life solar panels despite their lower efficiency. This strategy will increase the power available on the International Space Station which will increase from the current 165 kilowatts to a maximum of 215 kilowatts. Moreover, the same solution offered by the new panels will be used to supply power to Moon Gate, the future space station in lunar orbit.

The passion of Thomas Bisket

Thomas Bisquet and Shane Kimbrough They have already collaborated together in an EVA. During the Proxima mission, in 2017, the two worked outside the International Space Station performing various tasks. Among other things, they upgraded the station’s batteries, lubricated the Canadarm-2 and prepared the access door to receive the Dragon for the cargo mission operated by SpaceX. It was this transport that brought the plates that astronauts install on the International Space Station these days.

Credits: Thomas Bisquet

We often wonder what an astronaut would feel while active in the open space. The French astronaut did not hide great emotion After the rally on Wednesday and via his social channels he said:

Probably the most impressive experience I’ve ever had, even if it wasn’t easy. I will never forget the carriage on the robotic arm that carried me and all the equipment. Even the slightest movement would have increased the idling of the mechanism. Although some things didn’t go as planned, I’m proud of the way we came up with solutions with my team. Shane, Control Center and our colleagues on board did a fantastic job. Sure, the adrenaline is pretty high right now, but I’m sure you can’t find a better cast than this one. Thomas Bisket