The heart of the Milky Way galaxy in stunning video

Enjoy this stunning video, also available in 4K, aimed straight at the center of the Milky Way. Plus a lot of information about our galaxy

This zoom video begins with a wide view of the Milky Way. It all starts with you diving into the dusty central area to find out what it’s like in reality. A man is hiding there Black hole It has a mass of about 4 million solar masses, and is surrounded by many rapidly rotating stars. We can estimate the motion of these stars thanks to 26 years of data from ESO telescopes. Then we see a closer view of one of the stars, Known as S2Which passes very close to the black hole. The last part appears Simulation of star movements.

Some information about our galaxy

All the stars in the Milky Way revolve around Giant black hole At the center of the galaxy, which is estimated to be four million times more massive than our galaxy sun. Fortunately, it is a safe distance from Earth, about 28,000 light-years away. Our galaxy (100,000 light-years in diameter) is one of countless billions in the universe, each containing millions, or often billions, of its own stars. The Milky Way Galaxy rotates along a single galactic orbit Average speed is about 828,000 km/h. It takes our solar system about 230 million years to complete one revolution around the galactic center.

Local group

The Milky Way Galaxy is part of Local groupIt is a “neighborhood” about 10 million light-years long, and consists of more than 30 galaxies bound together by gravity. Apart from our galaxy, the largest of this group is… AndromedaWhich runs with the Milky Way Galaxy (about four billion years ago). there milky way To the Greeks, it represented the milk that Hera lost while breastfeeding Hercules, which spilled and spread across the sky. In fact, Hercules had a son Zeus And from humans Alkmena Who, fearing revenge from the wife of the King of the Gods, abandoned him immediately after his birth. Here is the full text of the article.

