Tonight, the illuminated corridor of the Starlink space train is visible (with the naked eye) all over Italy. How do you see it?

Today, September 11, at 8.14pm, there will be a new clip of SpaceX’s Starlinks. The evidence will be visible to the naked eye and throughout Italy

Often when you look up you can see strange lights in the sky in a row as if it were a train. Well, these are not aliens But simply Starlink satellites. Essentially a constellation system of satellites intended to provide global internet coverage. This system is ideal for rural and geographically isolated areas where Internet connectivity is unreliable or non-existent. The owner of the system is SpaceX With a purpose Create a global broadband network Starlink uses a constellation of low-Earth orbit (LE) satellites to provide high-speed Internet services. SpaceX, officially known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is a private rocket and spacecraft company founded by Elon Musk in 2002. Here is tonight’s (September 11, 2023 at 8.14pm) map related to Campania and in the following paragraph, here’s how to download maps of your city:

a map Starlink Tonight, September 11, 2023. Source: The Sky Above

Passing by this evening

The transformation will begin today September 11 at 8:14 p.m To the west and will end about 5 minutes to the east. It’s very easy to find out Where and when these satellites will be visible from your city. The quickest way is to call the website The sky from above Choose your city at the top right. Once you’re done, select “Starlink Steps” from the menu and you’re done. Obviously, maps with time and date will be available for download. This site will also allow you to discover the steps From other satellites And all the corridors of the International Space Station (ISS). Happy hunting everyone! Here is a video of the clip:

Cover Photo Stefano Maragi