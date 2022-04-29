Big Bang, Pope’s astronomers rewrote the theory (bypassing Einstein)

Two researchers from the Vatican Observatory – Vatican Astronomical Observatory www.VaticanObservatory.org Radically new mathematics published about the first moment of the Big Bang. In practice, the explanation has been given for how gravity behaves in the first moments of the universe.

In fact, at the beginning of time, the universe is thought to have expanded exponentially from a very high-density state, called “cosmic inflation”. This amazing phenomenon can be explained by assuming that the laws of gravitation are much more complex at that early stage than described by general relativity for Einstein From 1915.

Over the years, various alternative theories of gravity have been proposed

This strength varies in space and time. One of the most studied is the Prince-Dick theory, an approximation of the quantum theory of desirable gravity. Quantum gravity will combine Einstein’s general relativity – which describes the behavior of matter on a large scale (such as galaxy clusters) – with quantum mechanics – which describes physics at microscopic scales (such as atomic and subatomic).

However, Prince-Dick’s theorem is so difficult to describe mathematically that scientists often turn its complex equations into a reference in which it is much easier to solve. In this particular case, the equations are converted from the more complex Jordan reference, to the simpler Einstein reference.

Now, in an article published April 15 in the prestigious journal Physical Review D, Father Gabriele Gionti and Don Matteo Galaverni (of the Diocese of Reggio Emilia-Guastalla) have shown that, contrary to what scholars believe, Jordan’s reference is Einstein’s. Not always a mathematical equivalent by highlighting the limit at which the force of gravity travels to infinity as the speed of light approaches zero (Carroll’s gravity).

“This new perspective could spark a revolution in our understanding of the early universe. In particular, these results provide a new interpretation of previously formulated theories about the initial stage of the exponential expansion of the universe, in particular those of the Russian scientist Alexei Starobinsky. Moreover, they could potentially revolutionize our understanding of the early universe. They prefer to search for a more general theory of quantum gravity,” the two scientists explained.

During this research, Father Gionte and Father Galavier followed in the footsteps of many other aspirants, such as the Belgian father Georges LeMay who developed the theory now known as the “Big Bang Theory”. Lemaitre’s ideas were later confirmed by the observations of the American astronomer Edwin Hubble.