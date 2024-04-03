The gym was evacuated and the institute was closed on Wednesday

Fire inside the school. At around 6.30pm on Tuesday afternoon, the Ravenna Fire Brigade received several calls reporting smoke rising and a fire alarm being activated at Don Minzoni Middle School in Via Cicognani, which was locked at the time and no one was inside. Firefighters rushed to the scene with several teams, a starter, a barrel, and a support truck. Once they entered, the firefighters discovered that a fire had broken out inside one of the classrooms, and then spread to neighboring classrooms.

Within half an hour, firefighters extinguished the fire and then began cleaning work. Some people who were in the institute's gymnasium at the time, which was not involved in the fire, were evacuated as a precaution. The local police of Ravenna, the Carabinieri and staff of the Schools Inspectorate were also on site.

Municipal technicians and school principals are on site. The road is currently closed and all necessary operations are underway to close it and make it safe. Only once this is completed will the fire brigade be able to make a preliminary assessment of the origin of the fire. Educational activities will be suspended on Wednesday, April 3.