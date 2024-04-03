April 3, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The gym was evacuated and the institute was closed on Wednesday

The gym was evacuated and the institute was closed on Wednesday

Karen Hines April 3, 2024 1 min read

Fire inside the school. At around 6.30pm on Tuesday afternoon, the Ravenna Fire Brigade received several calls reporting smoke rising and a fire alarm being activated at Don Minzoni Middle School in Via Cicognani, which was locked at the time and no one was inside. Firefighters rushed to the scene with several teams, a starter, a barrel, and a support truck. Once they entered, the firefighters discovered that a fire had broken out inside one of the classrooms, and then spread to neighboring classrooms.

Within half an hour, firefighters extinguished the fire and then began cleaning work. Some people who were in the institute's gymnasium at the time, which was not involved in the fire, were evacuated as a precaution. The local police of Ravenna, the Carabinieri and staff of the Schools Inspectorate were also on site.

Municipal technicians and school principals are on site. The road is currently closed and all necessary operations are underway to close it and make it safe. Only once this is completed will the fire brigade be able to make a preliminary assessment of the origin of the fire. Educational activities will be suspended on Wednesday, April 3.

See also  The brain slows down and runs out of power in those who misread these common words

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The first edition of the “Calma Piata” festival in Bibione

April 3, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

If you always feel thirsty at night, you probably have a serious illness: get these tests

April 2, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

NASA, the search for microplastics reaches the stratosphere

April 2, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

The gym was evacuated and the institute was closed on Wednesday

April 3, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Massa again in the storm to cancel the penalty

April 3, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

PlayStation Showcase or State of Play in May, according to a rumour

April 3, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

weather forecast. An unusual heat wave characterizes the first ten days of April in Europe « 3B Meteo

April 3, 2024 Samson Paul