Space: Shenzhou-12 spacecraft docks with Tianhe – Xinhua News

(Xinhua) – BEIJING, June 17 – China’s Shenzhou-12 spacecraft with three astronauts on board has successfully completed docking at the central unit of the Tianhe Space Station, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).



The spacecraft, which was launched this morning, has completed its orbital position adjustment after entering orbit and conducted a rapid self-rendezvous and docking at Tianhe’s forward docking port at 3:54 p.m. Beijing time. .



The whole process took about 6.5 hours. This is Tianhe’s first docking date with the Shenzhou spacecraft since it was sent into orbit on April 29.



The spacecraft, positioned atop the Long March-2F carrier rocket, was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert, northwest China, at 9:22 a.m. Beijing time, 3.22 a.m. Italian time.



According to the mission plan, the three astronauts aboard Shenzhou-12 – Nie Haisheng, Liu Beoming and Tang Hongbo – will enter the Tianhe module.



China launched Tianzhou-2 on May 29, and the cargo ship docked at Tianhe on May 30. (Xinhwa)