Galaxy S23, S22, and Z Flip5 receive May security patches

If you have a recent high-end Samsung Galaxy phone, you have a high chance of receiving data within a few hours May 2024 correction. Those who have one of the latest devices, the Galaxy S24, have already got it, while those who have… Galaxy S23And Galaxy S22 Or even a Galaxy Z Flip 5 He is about to receive them. In fact, it is clear from online reports that the rollout of the update with the May Android security patches in Europe is underway.
the Build in distribution On the ancient continent:
- Galaxy S23 series
- Galaxy S22 series
However, we don’t have the design code for the Galaxy Z Flip5, the update of which is also rolling out in the US as well, as it is in Europe. the Change log That accompany the updates, at least those designed for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, do not indicate functional innovations, but only more effective security protection and improvement of the system in terms of stability and performance.
The build with the May 2024 patches for the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a typical weight, less than 500MB, and we can confirm the distribution ongoing in Italy. If you did not receive the notice and would like to Shorten times-You can experience manual control by voice system update From settings. However, Samsung usually moves at a fast pace with its launches, so with a little patience, the wait may not be too long.
(Updated on 17 May 2024 at 08:30)
