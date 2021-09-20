The Grand Prix will be held in Mexico on October 30, 2022

Mexico will return to the Day of the Dead theme, a theme that could hurt this year because the race is after the holidays

Temporary calendar for 2022 from Formula 1 has been leaked around the same time that the Mexican Grand Prix appears to have agreed on October 30 in what will be the 21st race on the calendar, The same would have another foray into the US Grand Prix, in Miami, as an expected novelty.

According to the following year’s calendar prepared by the sports media, There will be 23 races per season starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix and ending with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Foro Sol during the Mexican Grand Prix. GT

In addition, the new season will see the return of the Australian and Chinese Grand Prix races, which have had programming canceled in the past two years due to problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new adventure will start on March 20 in Sakhir and will continue with Saudi Arabia next week in a double round. Australia is scheduled for April 10, while China will do so on April 24.

The news is Miami, scheduled for May 8, 2022 In what will be the debut of a new destination for motorsport’s top class, it will also be the first of two GPs in the US, with the race also scheduled in Austin, at the Circuit of the Americas.

Then comes the European Tour with Spain on May 22, Monaco on June 29 and Azerbaijan on June 12: changing the continent to Canada on June 19. Then the event will return in July with GPs for Great Britain on the 3rd and Austria on July 10, plus France or Italy (Imola) on July 17 – and it seems Paul Rijkaard isn’t too assertive -.

At the end of the month, Hungary on July 31 and Belgium on August 28 after the summer vacation. Holland on September 4 and Italy on September 11. Finally, in the October weeks there will be Russia, Singapore, Turkey and Japan – and Suzuka will be back too.

Before Mexico there is Austin and the season will end with Brazil on November 13 and Abu Dhabi on November 20.