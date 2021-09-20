Mara Vinier, after Dominica’s debut in Return to Nicolas Carraro







Mara Vinier, 70 years of love and work

Mara Venere Started a new version of Sunday in With an amazing episode full of beloved guests from the audience and funny moments. So the debut was a real success, but as soon as the lights went out, the hostess I ran on the first train back to her husband.

Aunt Mara gave us Great first dateWelcoming the big names in entertainment like Loretta Gojiand Mahud and Paola Courtellesi. And so the curtain opened in the new season of Sunday in, perhaps the last for Venier – or maybe notShe doesn’t seem to have clear ideas yet. What is certain is that the presenter He has no intention of putting his private life aside To devote himself to his career once again. So much so that once the first episode was over, she wasted no time and left for Milan.

Although she and Nicola Carraro have one Magnificent penthouse in the center of Rome, from which you can enjoy a breathtaking view right now Her husband is in the Lombard capital. And Mara didn’t want to leave him alone on what was a very special day for them. On Sunday, September 19, the date on which the Venier Show began, it wasAnniversary of their first meeting. Among her Instagram stories, the presenter shared all her joy on the evening that she will soon await.

“Here I am later Sunday in, On the train. I will come soon my love“- exclaimed Aunt Mara, who did not hesitate to travel immediately after the episode ended. To celebrate her anniversary with Nicola, she also posted a beautiful photo on social media depicting her, smiling, next to the man of her life. ”On September 19, 2000, we first met, my love. It’s been 21 years and I love you more and more. You are everything to me: love, friendship, respect, fixed point, balance. In short, you are everything I have always been looking for. “A real hit for c*lo” after meeting you on the 19th of September so many years ago”- is the kind dedication that Mara Venier wanted to share with her fans.

She and her husband Nicolas fell in love for a long time, and on June 28, 2006 they are too get married. That’s why they celebrated in recent months with their words Fifteenth wedding anniversary, a milestone they wanted to celebrate with their dear loved ones. On this occasion, the producer honored his wife Ben 101 red roses, a delightful gift won (again!) Venere.