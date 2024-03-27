The film “Kidnapped” by director Marco Bellocchio at the Cannes Film Festival sets a date for its release in the United States

Cannes Film Festival

Exclusive: The well-received drama at Cannes, TIFF and NYFF 2023 is produced by Cohen Media Group Kidnapping: Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara It is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 24.

The latest film from acclaimed Italian director Bellocchio has been screened in competition at Cannes. It reconstructs the true story of Edgardo Mortara, a young Jewish boy kidnapped by the Papal State and forcibly raised as a Christian in 19th-century Italy.

The Mortara case was a famous Italian case that attracted the attention of much of Europe and North America in the 1850s and 1860s.

The film grossed $2 million at the Italian box office, was nominated for a César Award in France and won an Italian Golden Globe Award.

Deadline critic Stephanie Bunbury said of this film: “A sense of wonder permeates the entire film, not just the grand interiors and rituals of church services. Even in the Mortaras' apartment, the director gives his pictorial space the depth, dramatic angles and luminous lighting of a Baroque painting.”

The film was produced by Beppe Caschetto and Simone Gattoni at IBC Movie and Kavac Film with Rai Cinema, in co-production with Ad Vitam Production in France and The Match Factory in Germany. The film also received support from Canal+, Ciné+, Bayerischer Rundfunk and Arte France Cinéma, in collaboration with Arte e Film-und Medienstiftung NRW. It also received support from the Ministry of Culture MIC and the Emilia-Romagna Region through the Emilia-Romagna Film Commission.