Selvagia Lucarelli vomits confession after chaos: “Pathetic reactions” | More than sorry

Lorelei Reese March 27, 2024
Selvagia Lucarelli comments on what happened in rather harsh words: Here is her opinion on what happened to her partner Lorenzo Biagiarelli.

selvagia Lucarelli, Journalist, writer and television commentatorHe is a multi-faceted figure in the Italian media scene, known for his direct and often provocative style.

Through him Articles, social media posts and TV appearancesLucarelli has never hesitated to express her opinions, even when they spark controversy or heated discussions.

His presence works like Jury member of “Dancing with the Stars” It enhanced her public profile, making her one of the most popular and influential voices in cultural and entertainment debate in Italy.

What also arouses the curiosity of the audience who follows her is her relationship with her Lorenzo Biagiarelli, food blogger With whom he shares many interests and loves to travel around the world to discover new cultures.

Selvaggia Lucarelli called her “Dancing With the Stars” partner judge.

In the latest version of “Dancing with the Stars”, Selvagia Lucarelli once again took on the role of jury, a role that allowed her to express her opinion on the performance of the competitors without female filters. there Sharing his partner Lorenzo Biagiarelliadded an additional layer of complexity to her experience, becoming a point of friction and discussion on and off the show.

The presence of Biagiarelli as a competitor raised questions regarding a potential conflict of interest It sparked arguments between cast membersAnd the viewers and media who commented on the man’s performance.

Words by Selvagia Lucarelli after the criticism he received on the program

Regarding your experience and the criticism you received, Selvagia Lucarelli expressed a clear point of view that also shows a certain repentance Regarding your partner's participation in the program: “My friends who work in television advised me not to do it. They told me it was a trap, a way to weaken me and attack me. I was naive, I trusted. In any case, this resentment was difficult to predict: the former dancer at the table who shouted 'Go have coffee with “Anastasia”, whom he called “little boy”, “Caroline who 'looks me in the eye when I talk to you' like a mean schoolmistress. I think they were counting on my pathetic reactions, but I let them do it. They told the story and didn't tell Lorenzo.”.

These words reflect disappointment and Lucarelli's frustration with the program's internal dynamics And for the reactions, which in his opinion ended up revealing more personal attacks than Biagiarelli's talent or performance.

