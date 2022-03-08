The evacuation of civilians from Sumy has begun

On Tuesday morning, it began evacuating civilians from the city of Sumy, a city of 260,000 people in northeastern Ukraine. The first buses departed thanks to a temporary ceasefire agreed between Ukraine and Russia, and the creation of a “humanitarian corridor” that would transport civilians to Poltava, 170 kilometers to the south. For now, the corridor is working, but it is not recognized that the situation will remain calm for the next few hours: in recent days, Russia has agreed to open three “humanitarian corridors” in several Ukrainian cities, but then deliberately attacked civilians. who tried to escape the bombing.

Many civilians are trying to flee the town of Irbin, on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, which has been hit hard by Russian attacks. Here, however, no ‘humanitarian corridor’ is guaranteed, and in recent days some civilians have been killed while trying to escape (like the family I pictured). The picture that was around the worldtaken by American photojournalist Lynsey Addario).

Meanwhile, on Monday, the third meeting between delegates of Ukraine and Russia took place, which did not lead to much progress as expected. For now, a diplomatic solution remains elusive.