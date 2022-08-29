August 29, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Images of elusive ‘red ghosts’ in the Atacama Desert, Chile | Blinks

Samson Paul August 29, 2022 1 min read

The European Southern Observatory (ESO), one of the most important international astronomical organizations, has recently subscriber Image of some “red ghosts” photographed on the horizon in La Silla, in the middle of the Atacama Desert, in Chile. The atmospheric phenomenon has been known for some time, but it has not yet been fully understood: the bright red streaks are lightning that occurs high above storm clouds. This process usually causes the electricity produced to be discharged high into the atmosphere, at up to 90 kilometers of altitude.

(Zdenek Bardon/ESO)

Observing and photographing the “red spectra” is not at all easy, because they appear faint on the horizon and only under certain conditions. It was first photographed in the late 1980s, sparking great interest among meteorologists.

As ESO explains: “A green gradient appears in the background of the image, known as night illumination. During the day, sunlight steals electrons from nitrogen and oxygen in the Earth’s atmosphere, and at night, these electrons combine with atoms and molecules, causing them to glow. Usually a coilaerial glare It can only be seen in a very dark sky, where there is no light pollution ».

(Zdenek Bardon/ESO)

The ESO telescopes at La Silla are located at an altitude of more than 2,400 meters and thanks to the absence of light pollution, the location is ideal for observation.

See also  tied with ropes, hands on her face

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Cancer risks: Here are 5 healthy habits that will help you prevent it

August 29, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Here is the food preservation technique

August 28, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

In the Canary Islands, the fog gathers

August 28, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

The Maxi Phishing campaign involved 130 companies, many in the USA – Tlc

August 29, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Katrina Palivo, “I’m Celebrating My Beloved.” All Hell Collapses – Libero Quotidiano

August 29, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Everyone has a weakness in the world (with similar DNA). Social fair inspires science: “We are so many that the system repeats itself”

August 29, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Strega, victory for Peter

August 29, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt