October 17, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The Epic Games Store launches now on Epic, which guarantees developers up to 100% of profits

The Epic Games Store launches now on Epic, which guarantees developers up to 100% of profits

Gerald Bax October 17, 2023 2 min read

fortnite game manufacturer, Epic Gamesprovided a program to incentivize game developers and publishers to Make their old games available on the Epic Games Store.

According to an official blog, the company stated that the program is called Now onto the epic, to make it easier for Epic Game Store users to discover older games and better compete with Steam. Primarily, the program will allow participating developers and publishers to increase their revenues for all games already distributed on other platforms by making them available on the Epic Games Store.

Earn up to 100% on the Epic Games Store

Titles that qualify for the Now on Epic program will enjoy… Increased revenue by 100% within the first six months Publishing on the Epic Games Store. After that, they will get a revenue split of 88%/12%.

Game developers participating in Now on Epic must commit to publishing At least three matches That was released before October 31, 2023 and is currently available on another third-party PC store or included in a third-party subscription service, such as Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus. If they do not have three games that meet the criteria, they must bring in all the games they have already published that are available online.

Developers who prefer to wait to sign up for their Now on Epic program Until December 31, 2024 To do that. In this case, all eligible games must be available on the Epic Games Store by June 30, 2025.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Apple with the new MacBook Pro makes everyone agree that it is really needed

October 16, 2023 Gerald Bax
2 min read

You can increase your Gmail space with tricks of the trade and without paying a dime

October 16, 2023 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Six apps to manage expenses better: you can no longer do without them

October 16, 2023 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

The Epic Games Store launches now on Epic, which guarantees developers up to 100% of profits

October 17, 2023 Gerald Bax
1 min read

The train with MEPs ends at Disneyland and not in Strasbourg

October 17, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

Stylish and modern coffee table in the living room? Don’t spend hundreds of euros, run to IKEA

October 16, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

20 thousand iPhones and iPads purchased by Emirates Airlines: the amazing choice of the Arab airline

October 16, 2023 Lorelei Reese