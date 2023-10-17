The Epic Games Store launches now on Epic, which guarantees developers up to 100% of profits

According to an official blog, the company stated that the program is called Now onto the epic , to make it easier for Epic Game Store users to discover older games and better compete with Steam. Primarily, the program will allow participating developers and publishers to increase their revenues for all games already distributed on other platforms by making them available on the Epic Games Store.

Earn up to 100% on the Epic Games Store

Titles that qualify for the Now on Epic program will enjoy… Increased revenue by 100% within the first six months Publishing on the Epic Games Store. After that, they will get a revenue split of 88%/12%.

Game developers participating in Now on Epic must commit to publishing At least three matches That was released before October 31, 2023 and is currently available on another third-party PC store or included in a third-party subscription service, such as Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus. If they do not have three games that meet the criteria, they must bring in all the games they have already published that are available online.

Developers who prefer to wait to sign up for their Now on Epic program Until December 31, 2024 To do that. In this case, all eligible games must be available on the Epic Games Store by June 30, 2025.