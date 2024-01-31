The Earth and the Moon were photographed from a distance of more than 1.2 billion kilometers: watch the extraordinary video!

An exceptional video collecting images of the Earth and the Moon taken by the Cassini probe from Saturn's orbit

the Cassini probe NASA has left us a tremendous legacy regarding the Saturn system. During the years of its mission in orbit, it photographed the Earth several times from its position, that is, from its position From 1.2 billion kilometers from our planet With, hear, hear, even the moon! Good vision!

Some information about the Lord of the Rings movie

Saturn is the sixth planet from the Sun and the second largest planet in our solar system. Decorated with a beautiful icing ring system, Saturn is unique among the planets. And it's not the only one with rings (Jupiter, Neptune, and Uranus have rings, too). Like the gas giant Jupiter, Saturn is a huge ball made up mostly of hydrogen and helium. It's surrounded by more than 80 known moons, and is home to some of the most stunning landscapes in our solar system. From water jets flowing from Enceladus to methane lakes Titaniumthe Saturn system is a rich source of Scientific discoveries still contain many mysteries.

Credit: European Space Agency

Other features and characteristics

Saturn has a radius of 58,232 km, more than 9 times that of Earth, and is 9.5 astronomical units (1.4 billion km) away from the Sun. An astronomical unit (abbreviated as AU), is the distance from the Sun to the Earth (150 million km). From this distance, it takes sunlight 80 minutes to travel from the Sun to Saturn. It has the second shortest day among the planets in the solar system (it lasts only 10.7 hours, the time it takes to rotate once). One revolution (a complete orbit around the Sun) takes 29.4 Earth years. Its axis is tilted by 26.73 degrees relative to its orbit around the sun, which is similar to the Earth's tilt of 23.5 degrees. This means that it is like Earth, It has seasons!

source: NASACover image source: Cassini imaging team, SSI, JPL, ESA, NASA