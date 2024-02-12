The diet of the 83-year-old neurosurgeon and Ironman champion. “I ate very badly, and these foods changed my life.”

The 83-year-old physician and triathlete shares the diet and lifestyle that – he says – completely changed his existence. His name is Youssef…

Doctor and triathlete, 83, shares his life Diet And his lifestyle, which – as he says – changed his entire existence. he is called Joseph Maroun, a neurosurgeon at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and a speaker at the recent World Federation on Aging. “When I was 40, I was out of shape, living on fast food and not doing any exercise,” he told Business Insider his story.

His life at forty

That year his father died and his physical and mental health “hit rock bottom.” But after a friend suggested he try running to relieve his depression, he began making gradual lifestyle changes, exercising more and eating better.

The turning point

At the age of 53 years, maroon He signed up for his first Ironman and has since completed eight in total. Last year, Maron He placed second in his age group at the 2022 Senior National Triathlon Championships. Here is his diet.

Mediterranean diet

Maron explained to follow Mediterranean dietWhich, according to US News & World Report, has been considered the best way to eat for seven years in a row. It is not a true “diet” but a way of eating that focuses on healthy choices rather than restrictions. It is primarily plant-based and focuses on whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, legumes, and healthy fats such as olive oil. Sometimes it includes fatty fish and red meat.

Secrets

The diet is associated with many health benefits, including a lower risk of heart disease, cancer and Alzheimer's disease. The key is to avoid ultra-processed foods, which are those made using techniques that are difficult to recreate at home and can include additives such as salts, sugars and saturated fats.

