Look at the picture of the largest star in the sky

What if we told you that we actually cannot see the biggest star in the sky? Below is an observation in the infrared spectrum R Dorados, Variable star In the constellation Dorado (Swordfish), located in the far south of the sky. Its rotation period is about 338 days, which changes its magnitude from about 4.8 maximum (when visible with the naked eye) to 6.6 minimum (when a small telescope is required). It is located about 200 light-years away.

Infrared monitoring by R Doradus. Credit: IT

Details by R Dorados

Its physical diameter is 370 ± 50 times the diameter of the Sun, or more than 250 million kilometers! If R Doradus were at the center of the solar system, its surface would reach beyond the orbit of Mars! Although they are known Even the biggest stars – Like Betelgeuse – none of them appear large in the sky because they are all located at greater distances. The dimensions shown are very large The emergence of R Doradus is due to the combination of its relative proximity and large physical size.

