October 16, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The Abyss Beast is over 3 meters long

The Abyss Beast is over 3 meters long

Samson Paul October 16, 2021 2 min read

It is more than 3 meters long and over two and a half meters wide abyss monster caught abroad Ceuta in a Spain. the huge moon fish It got stuck in a trap net, and was found by some fishermen a few days ago. “When I got there, I was in deep shock. I couldn’t believe it. I’d read books and articles about the maximum size of a sunfish, but I never thought I’d ever be able to look at it and touch it firsthand,” comments the marine biologist. Enrique Austal Arrived shortly after discovery to identify the greatest free sample.

sun fish

Dark gray skin, rounded grooves on the hips and a large prehistoric head. These are the details of the caught fish. This is likely the record of the discovery of Ceuta. «It’s normal to see a large fish, but not that big. According to the latest scientific research, this species can weigh up to 2000 kilograms“Explains the expert. The scale we tried to weigh with It was on the verge of collapsing, so it definitely weighed over a thousand kilograms“, continue.

A small whale with a fishing net closing its mouth, races against time to save it

Release the fish

After measurements, photos and DNA samples made by Austal and his team, the fish was released into the water, where it quickly disappeared into the depths. The giant sunfish is classified as a vulnerable species and is not the most commonly cooked fish in Europe.

Whale vomit, 30 kilograms of “amber” returned to light: worth 1 million euros

See also  "I hope to meet Putin soon."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

New eruption and tsunami of lava, the end of the island? – Free daily

October 15, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Covid: GB Lab investigation, ‘43,000 wrong tests’ – last hour

October 15, 2021 Samson Paul
3 min read

Climate, a landmark judgment in France: the country condemned to “compensate for non-compliance with carbon dioxide reduction commitments”

October 15, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

The Abyss Beast is over 3 meters long

October 16, 2021 Samson Paul
3 min read

The most beautiful skiing areas in America

October 16, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

China and Japan in the women’s final – OA Sport

October 16, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“If you really like me…”

October 16, 2021 Lorelei Reese