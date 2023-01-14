Vatican, Becchio and the Pope exchange letters after the kiss of the hand in Shawqi in August 2022

The exchange of letters between Cardinal Angelo Becchio, accused in the case of the financial scandal linked to the sale of the London Palace, and the Pope. The circumstances recorded in the record appeared during today’s hearing before the Vatican Court during which testimonies were given by Genoveva Severi, friend of Monsignor Perlasca, the main witness in the trial and Francesca Imaculata Schocki, former member of Cosía, who was convicted in the trial of Vatilix 2. At the end of the two testimonies, the Cardinal gave Biscio made a spontaneous statement and recounted it after he wrote to the Pope after the kiss he granted to Al-Shawki last August at the conclusion of a public meeting.

Read also

“Holy Father,” wrote Becciu, who was in Sardinia, in an e-mail to the Pope on August 19. “I am sorry, but I cannot help but express my deep dismay at the publication of the photographs depicting the lady confessed kissing the hand at yesterday’s session, and here you are The reasons for my disappointment: When in 2017, your encourager, he presented you with a request to pardon that lady in order to forgive her the few months left until the end of the sentence, you answered, in a tone as severe as I have ever seen, in these phrases: “My answer is negative and you must never mention that name to me again . Moreover, the prohibition to let you enter the Vatican remains in effect forever.” On these terms, – wrote Becciu, – as an alternative, I answered by your name to the lady. I have been publicly rejected, and the Lady will gain more power to continue to demolish me by all the diabolical means she is capable of. The most serious fact is the following and it fits within the context of the criminal proceedings underway against me. By yesterday’s gesture, you, Holy Father, broke your much-attested commitment to impartiality in these Practical. You will know that the said lady appears from the judicial documents as one of my accusers, and now upon receiving them I have shown solidarity with her and indirect support for her accusatory theses against me. Procedurally, his action will be seen not as that of the Pope but of the chief judge of the legal system of the Vatican State, and thus as an intrusion into the process. In any case, I felt compelled to inform you and in the meantime to offer you my regards.”

Soon after, on the same day, Cardinal Becchio announced the pope’s response to the trial: “Dear brother, thank you very much for your letter. I am sorry that this gesture of greeting can do any harm. They have asked me if the Lady could come with her children to the audience.” General and kiss her hand…, I think it will do her good, to come in. Then I tell you I almost forgot this lady’s ‘adventure’ – I don’t even know she is mixed in judgment (I won’t go into that). I apologize and forgive you if this has offended you. It is only my fault, as well as the habit of forgetting bad things. Please forgive me if I have offended you. I pray for you, please do it for me. God bless you, and Our Lady keep you. Brotherly, Francesco.”

Podcasts – As part of the financial scandal trial linked to the sale of the London building in Sloane Street, the Vatican Court obtained podcasts created by Monsignor Alberto Perlasca, who is considered the key witness, for the purpose of “informing the Holy Father” about what was happening in the Vatican with the management of funds. It was recorded. Podcasts – as they appeared today in the Chamber – by Monsignor Perlasca at the suggestion of Francesca Schocki, former member of the Cozia in the Vatican, who was heard today as a witness.

BECCIU – Cardinal Angelo Besio, at the end of the audience, made a spontaneous remark: “It is not easy for me – said the cardinal – after this day to speak calmly.” Referring to my longing, he said, “I am almost jealous of her. When she says I and the Pope, I see the Pope…” As a substitute in the Secretariat of State, I had no ease in going to the Pope, reporting to the Pope, or carrying orders. In Kosia, did you impose yourself on Monsignor Perlaska? It seems strange to me. Usually it was Kuzya’s boss who called the replacement. It just doesn’t sound right to me.” So, referring to what Shawky said about owning part of the archive as a former Cosea member with judgment notes on individual characters, Becciu remarked: “I’m amazed he still has material. how it would be? Documents do not leave at the end of the activity. I don’t keep anything, it’s against all the rules. How can you obtain documents, especially if they are sensitive? “.

Shawky, during his questioning, said that Cecilia Marogna, the Sardinian manager who worked with Becciu, had been managing the cardinal’s phone, in particular the Messenger accounts: “But when? – Becciu noted – it’s wrong.” Becchio then said that he never replied to Shawqi’s letters: “When I talked about it with the Pope he told me never to reply to his letters. I answered only when he sent me his son’s face with a message of good wishes.” “She,” said Becchio again, speaking of my longing, “has something against me, much indeed. Among the accusations which I absolutely deny is that I gave a warrant for her arrest and had no mercy on the fact that she was pregnant. That is all there is. Wrong.” “It happened in early November 2015,” Pesio recalls. “I was in Sardinia. The person who interrogated her was the chief of the gendarmerie who then called me to inform me and I told him: ‘Are you crazy?’ Then later. He told me Shawqi is pregnant.”

In the spontaneous statement, Bikio then said that he had instead assumed two responsibilities, linked to the fact that Shawki was cultivating “resentment” against him: “When the Koussia Committee was formed in 2013 and sent the list of names to the State Secretariat, I jumped when I saw Shawqi’s name because I had received serious reports of her person.” Biscio explained that in the Secretariat of State, before Bergoglio, it was customary to give consent to persons referred to commissions, but with Pope Francis these rules were skipped: “We were offered a fait accompli. I ran to say that this lady was not worthy of working in the Vatican.” Piscio, in his manifesto, indicated a second reason for Schocki’s possible displeasure with him: “At Vatileaks I attended the commission to decide whether to proceed to dismissal by administrative means or to report, the commission ruled by complaint to the magistrates which was authorized by the pope.”

As for Shawki’s request for clemency after her conviction in the aftermath of Vatileaks 2, a pardon that Shawki denied ever asking in the chamber, Becciu said she made the formal request to the Pope: “I went to the Pope who said to me: ‘Your Excellency, don’t mention that name again’.” . I do not intend to grant pardon. Moreover, the ban on entering the Vatican is still in effect. It was 2017.”

“In today’s hearing, the hostility towards Cardinal Beccio that both Ms. Severi and Ms. Schocki had at the time of Monsignor Perlasca’s change of heart in the context of the proceedings under investigation was confirmed. The facts and circumstances are in completely opposite ways, so much so that the Court will have to assess the application for confrontation. Precisely in view of the absolute discrepancy between the versions presented “, the defenders of Cardinal Angelo Pescio, Fabio Viglioni and Maria Concetta Marzo assert. All this confirms the impossibility of extracting useful elements from these sources to reconstruct the truth, which is close to our hearts and which we are sure the third judge will recognize. As for the urgent references to Holy Father Shawky, the simple reading of a letter dated August 2022, written in handwriting The Pope’s hand and deposited in bonds, denies the entire scenario raised by the witness who claimed he had constant meetings with the Holy Father,” the lawyers note.

sword – “Cardinal Picchio kept Monsignor Perlasca under his heel” argued Genoveva Severi, a friend of the Monsignor who called him “Volpetto”, today in the room as a witness to understand whether he had a supporting role with Francesca Schocki in drafting the Perlasca memorandum. “Becciu – claimed Ciferri who answered the questions of the promoter of justice and defense of the accused with many digressions until he was summoned again and again by President Pignatone – put pressure on Perlasca who was not discreet but was under the cardinal’s yoke and was hardened. I feared that Becciu wanted to eliminate On Perlasca”. Severi related a conversation she had at Becciu’s house at the end of which she said to the cardinal: “I will be your enemy with the army that lines up for battle.” When asked about Perlaska’s memorial, Severi said, “I’ve never seen it with my own eyes. It was given to the Pope by Perlaska. Monsignor Perlaska told me so.”