Terra Amara officially moves to Rete4: here's the exact date

It's now official and eagle-eyed fans can rejoice: Terra Amara is officially moving to Rete 4. Here are the details, starting with the amount.

If ever there was a TV product that had the ability to excite the Italian audience and keep them in suspense for months, this is it Bitter land. The Turkish series has captivated viewers with its complex plots and, above all, with its well-defined characters made up of light and shadow. But now we know that the adventure of our beloved heroes is coming to an end. At this particular stage, confirmation arrives of a stray piece of information that has been circulating for some time: Terra Amara “He's moving.”

So, it's official now: Turkish soap It will be published on Rete 4. But for how long, and above all, what will change? These are the questions that keep the audience in a state of suspense. Here's a breakdown of what you need to know and what to expect.

Terra Amara moves: is it official and when will it arrive at Rete 4?

Viewers can't wait to find out the fate of Zuleyha, but also the whole cast of characters that revolve around the now-iconic property, a symbolic setting for Terra Amara. And although the recently revealed previews for the latest upcoming episodes only serve to heighten the panic and sense of anticipation, news is arriving that will make many happy. This is clearly confirmation of this step Terra Amara that will arrive at Rete 4. But when, and above all, what will change?

Well, apparently The date to be marked on the calendar is March 11. But not only that, because the good news doesn't end here for fans of the series. It seems, in fact, that Terra Amara will not only find a place on the grid, but will be ready too Starting from scratch. what does that mean? Which, whoever wishes, will have the opportunity to review the series or start it from scratch, in addition to making up for any episodes lost during the different broadcast months.

As for the date, the programming will be in the evening. It is clear that after this decision regarding timelines, Love stormYears later, he would leave the broadcast before the evening to Move around in the morningbetween 10 and 11. So all that's left is to wait for the baton to be handed over.