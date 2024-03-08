March 8, 2024

The Big Brother eliminated from the March 7 episode – Big Brother

Lorelei Reese March 8, 2024

Judgment

Big Brother was eliminated from the March 7 episode

Let's find out who among the seven nominated contestants had to leave the house permanently during the forty-second episode of the reality show.

It's time for judgment Big brotherwith Ben Seven competitors Called to compete in TV broadcast opens on Monday 4 March It closed during the on-air episode Thursday 7 March At peak time on Channel 5.

It will take at least a vote between Anita Ulivieri, Massimiliano Varese, Simona Tagli, Letizia Beatrice, Greta Rossetti, Federico Massaro and Grecia Colmenares, to leave the Chamber of Deputies permanently.

After the chapter devoted to The growing complicity between Anita and AlessioThe first to escape elimination are Massimiliano H cheerful.
And a little later they can also rejoice Greta H FedericoWith the latter received during the loop Mother Carla's surprise.

Finally the referee smiles Simona snappedHe left Anita and Anita face to face at the last minute Greece apiaries. The latter, after the final confrontation with Beatrice and Massimiliano, is forced to leave the house permanently.

March 7, 2024

