Bt, Luigi Marino leads HR for Europe, US and South America

Responsibilities Luigi Marino Inside B.D.: The manager, who has been in charge of human resources since 2017, runs itHrs For British Telecom in the United States region, including the United States and South America, and for all sales structures in the global segment serving major multinationals and international companies in 180 countries around the world.

The 44-year-old holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Roma Tray “Federico Cafe” and a Marino MBA. Louis Business School From Rome. Prior to joining BT, he was in charge of human resources at Piaggio from 2005 to 2017, where he held positions of increasing responsibility over time.

“BT runs an innovative and at the same time complex business that has a positive impact on the quality of life of millions of end customers, and our goal is to ‘combine for good’ – says Marino – in this context, our people make a difference. , A kind of laboratory towards continuity Novelty The work world has changed, especially in the post-epidemic history, and colleagues are reviewing priorities and lifestyles. There are many human resource challenges on the horizon – he concludes – the ability to attract talent in areas such as networking, security and the like Cloud As well as identifying and developing “capabilities of the future” and supporting its development BT GlobalIn addition to implementing new enterprise models that understand all the benefits, they are very attractive.Hybrid work Post-infection “.

