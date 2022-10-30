Team Three and Quarto triumph in the Reaction Series and conquer the Champions Cup

They are three Varese students Letizia Bianchini from Venegono Inferiore, Carolina Aidanza By Ed Ceppino Lonate Elisa Verrazano From Cislago to victory in The End of the Season Championship for Chain Reaction Champions, The word logical association program broadcasts on Rai1.

Tonight “A quarter past three” In fact they defeated the opposing team, “pizza cut” From Genoa and guess the last word, he won a prize Ben 64500 EUR And winning the title of champion of the 2022 season in one of the most-watched programs in the pre-evening tape.

The Champions Tournament started last October 24, and it witnessed some challenges eight teams Stand out during the season with bets played or winning prize money.

Enthusiastic about the countless victory and, most importantly, the young women from Varese: “We are certainly very satisfied with the victory because it crowned a path that in itself had already amazed us with how it went. – Tell the girls to VareseNews -. In addition, there was a lot of passion in playing with very strong teams which we saw on TV all summer, and during tournament days the rivals became more than just friends and companions in the adventure. And finally, the thing that we will carry with us is the most Support all people working in broadcasting, Who really supported us until the last episode and made us feel like we were part of their big family at the Rai studios in Naples ».

On the popular show on Rai1, they debuted on September 13th. At the beginning of October, the decision to retire was undefeated, to study the obligations. In their TV experience “Le Tre e un Quarto”, they reached the record bets won by a women’s team in the history of the show and on 23 nights they guessed the last word 14 times, accumulating a total prize money More than 230 thousand euros.



