Stargirl: Season 3 will be the last of the DC series

star girlDC Series License Plates Yes will close officially with season 3. The confirmation comes straight from the deadline, less than a month after Nexstar Media Group completed its acquisition of the network. And while we wait for its latest episode to air in the US starting December 7th, the series’ finale is getting closer and closer, offering some twists and turns.

Based on what the well-known entertainment site reported, it appears that the choice toward closing Stargirl came from Nextar, suggesting the team of authors to work towards writing a final conclusion.

At the center of the Stargirl story, Courtney and her stepfather Pat Duggan lead a group of young, slightly reckless heroes with the goal of collecting the legacy of the legendary Justice Society of America.

Black Adam, review: Dwayne Johnson’s charisma for a great DC movie

Speaking of this shutdown, Jeff Jones, creator of the series revealed: “Stargirl has always had a special place in my heart for so many reasons. With all the changes to the network, we knew it might be the last season, so when we wrote it we started with that possibility in mind, and we delivered what I believe was the best Stargirl season ever, with closing Creatively complete.then continued, “The cast and crew have been fantastic and I want to thank them for helping me bring this series to life. Brick has personified Courtney in every possible way, with grace, strength and humor, exceeding my wildest expectations. I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a place to tell this story and honor My beloved and deceased sister. I am also very grateful to the press and fans who have always supported us for three great seasons. Most of the series have never made it this far.. We couldn’t be more proud of our show and the fan community it has created!”

Stargirl was born as a DC comedian in 1999 from the hand and heart of Johns himself, inspired by his sister, who disappeared in a plane crash in 1996.