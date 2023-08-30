Super Mario Bros.! Wonder: Live study announced

Thursday August 31, 2023at 16:00, Nintendo A.I direct Study dedicated to Super Mario Bros. Wonder. It will be simply called Super Mario Bros. Ultimate. Wonder and will reveal all the details of Mario’s highly anticipated return to the 2D platform.

the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct It will last approximately 15 minutes and will be broadcast live on the Nintendo Direct website and on the company’s YouTube channels. And as always in these cases, you can catch up on the action with us on our Twitch channel, where we’ll be commenting on all announcements in real time.

What do you expect from Super Mario Bros. Ultimate? Wonder Direct? A lot, in fact, considering that the game has so far only been shown through an introduction video. We imagine audiences will be asking a lot, also considering how the advertisement is received.