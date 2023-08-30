Super Mario Bros.! Wonder: Live study announced

Thursday August 31, 2023at 16:00, Nintendo A.I direct Study dedicated to Super Mario Bros. Wonder. It will be simply called Super Mario Bros. Ultimate. Wonder and will reveal all the details of Mario’s highly anticipated return to the 2D platform.
the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct It will last approximately 15 minutes and will be broadcast live on the Nintendo Direct website and on the company’s YouTube channels. And as always in these cases, you can catch up on the action with us on our Twitch channel, where we’ll be commenting on all announcements in real time.
What do you expect from Super Mario Bros. Ultimate? Wonder Direct? A lot, in fact, considering that the game has so far only been shown through an introduction video. We imagine audiences will be asking a lot, also considering how the advertisement is received.
Mario returns to 2D
A few more details about Super Mario Bros. have been given. Wonder some time ago by the ESRB’s official rating. In fact, these are quite obvious details, such as the fact that the main enemy is Bowser and that the playable characters are drawn from the Mario universe. Once again the ESRB explained to us that in the game “we will find ourselves traversing magical and fantastic environments while jumping on the heads of enemies, throwing projectiles and objects at them, or throwing small fireballs to throw them off the screen, while fighting their boss.” Offering some of the most demanding challenges and different situations.” In short, we’re hoping Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct can tell us something more interesting, or at least we can’t figure it out for ourselves.
For the rest, we remind you thatexit The game is scheduled to be released on October 20, 2023 on Nintendo Switch.
