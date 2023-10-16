Stylish and modern coffee table in the living room? Don’t spend hundreds of euros, run to IKEA

IKEA has always been synonymous with the possibility of furnishing your home while saving money. Here’s how to get a beautiful, modern coffee table.

When it’s time to start a home and you’re young and don’t have a lot of money, the reference point that can alleviate a lot of worries is IKEA. but Like having an elegant coffee table Without spending hundreds of euros? This is the solution.

Nowadays, many cuts are made to the family budget, in order to cover the huge fixed expenses that must be incurred monthly. Couples, singles, and families have to pay mortgage payments, car payments, and rent, not to mention the extras of perhaps much-needed health care expenses. In the face of all this, decorating your nest sometimes has to take a back seat.

Fortunately, IKEA almost always has them Solutions for all budgets, especially for those who are not afraid to get their sleeves a little dirty. This popular brand recently launched the University Box, a kit for students away from home that contains everything needed to prepare a good dinner away from home. After all, IKEA was founded by Ingvar Kamprad specifically to provide an answer to some everyday problems. This has also determined the success of this brand, which is also highly regarded in Italy.

But how can you get a beautiful table without having to spend an amount that is, to say the least, unacceptable. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

IKEA: The idea is great

New generations have learned to make do with less financial resources by using social media and blogs for suggestions on how to organize themselves.

At IKEA, you can find everything you need to have a great table in your living room. On TikTok there is an excellent tutorial that suggests purchasing two trash cans called Fniss that cost €1.50. Added to this is also a rotating tray called Snudda for €9.95. Place one of the buckets upside down on a newspaper, then use glue to secure the other bucket on top of the first bucket. now It’s time for smooth plaster.

The jar costs 19.55 euros. The plaster should be applied to the entire surface obtained, spreading it with a spatula. Once dry, it’s time to place the carousel on top, making a beautiful and functional coffee table. In this way You will save a lot of money. Just use a little creativity and a little craftsmanship and you’re done.