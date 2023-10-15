“My bets, my mother didn’t know anything.”

He had won 600,000 euros in online games, but when he asked for citizenship income, he did not declare it. For this reason, a 54-year-old man from Anagni ended up being put on trial…

He won 600 thousand euros in online games, but when he asked Basic income He didn’t announce it. For this reason, a 54-year-old man from Anagni ended up on trial for defrauding the state. But yesterday there was a development in the courtroom.

Orvieto, luxury cars and villas in the countryside and by the sea but he does not pay taxes: a 40-year-old man is in trouble

What happened

The facts go back to February 2019, when it turned out, after checks carried out by Fiamme Gialle, that the lady, despite winning this large amount, received the income for three years (from 2017 to 2019). But yesterday morning in the courtroom, the defendant’s 20-year-old son took to the witness stand and declared that his mother had nothing to do with the matter and that those online games were being run by him and the two other brothers who at the time of the crime were minors. This is why it appeared that it was the parent who was playing and not him. The boy reported, among other things, that all funds transferred to this account were immediately reinvested through online gaming. So the mother who seemed to have all that money actually didn’t know everything.

Defense

The legal defense of the defendant Giammarco De Robertis aims to prove that the 600 thousand euros that entered this account were immediately spent again by the children who continued to play on the online sites. If his client had failed to state at the time of ISEE filing that she had collected all this money, it was because her children had already emptied the account. Therefore, according to the lawyer, his client had not made false statements. We return to court next February. On this date, the defendant’s other two children will be heard.

Read the full article

On Il Messaggero