“My bets, my mother didn’t know anything.”

He won 600 thousand euros in online games, but when he asked Basic income He didn’t announce it. For this reason, a 54-year-old man from Anagni ended up on trial for defrauding the state. But yesterday there was a development in the courtroom.
What happened
The facts go back to February 2019, when it turned out, after checks carried out by Fiamme Gialle, that the lady, despite winning this large amount, received the income for three years (from 2017 to 2019).
Defense
The legal defense of the defendant Giammarco De Robertis aims to prove that the 600 thousand euros that entered this account were immediately spent again by the children who continued to play on the online sites. If his client had failed to state at the time of ISEE filing that she had collected all this money, it was because her children had already emptied the account. Therefore, according to the lawyer, his client had not made false statements. We return to court next February. On this date, the defendant’s other two children will be heard.
