October 17, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Italy allocates 12 billion euros to build a bridge over the strait

Italy allocates 12 billion euros to build a bridge over the strait

Karen Hines October 17, 2023 1 min read

ROME (Reuters) – The Italian government said it wants to allocate 12 billion euros to build a bridge over the Strait of Messina, relaunching a project that was postponed a decade ago.

The bridge had been in the planning stages for decades, but the company set up to oversee its construction was shut down in 2013 as part of a campaign to contain rising government debt.

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said that the 12 billion euros will be invested over several years, with the first three tranches being spent by 2026.

“It is concentrated above all in 2025 and 2026,” Giorgetti said in a press conference during the presentation of the 2024 budget.

The bridge, which will connect the two banks of the Strait of Messina, is 5 km long in total, with a main span of 3.3 km, which is much longer than the 2.02 km Dardanelles Bridge in Turkey, which is currently the longest in Turkey. the world.

Last month, a consortium led by Webuild said it had delivered a revised version of the project, updated in accordance with the latest technological developments and technical regulations.

(Translated by Luca Fratangelo, Edited by Stefano Bernabei)

See also  PIR Long-Term Savings Plans: All the rules in the revenue prospectus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Stylish and modern coffee table in the living room? Don’t spend hundreds of euros, run to IKEA

October 16, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

“My bets, my mother didn’t know anything.”

October 15, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Solar-powered cars, a prototype that stands out above all | When will we be able to drive it?

October 15, 2023 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

Italy allocates 12 billion euros to build a bridge over the strait

October 17, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

He’s afraid of his father, not me

October 17, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Lunar eclipse and wonderful conjunction coming soon; All the details

October 17, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Frankie Dettori’s career was celebrated at the Snai San Siro Hippodrome by Italpress News Agency

October 17, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt