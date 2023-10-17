Italy allocates 12 billion euros to build a bridge over the strait

ROME (Reuters) – The Italian government said it wants to allocate 12 billion euros to build a bridge over the Strait of Messina, relaunching a project that was postponed a decade ago.

The bridge had been in the planning stages for decades, but the company set up to oversee its construction was shut down in 2013 as part of a campaign to contain rising government debt.

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said that the 12 billion euros will be invested over several years, with the first three tranches being spent by 2026.

“It is concentrated above all in 2025 and 2026,” Giorgetti said in a press conference during the presentation of the 2024 budget.

The bridge, which will connect the two banks of the Strait of Messina, is 5 km long in total, with a main span of 3.3 km, which is much longer than the 2.02 km Dardanelles Bridge in Turkey, which is currently the longest in Turkey. the world.

Last month, a consortium led by Webuild said it had delivered a revised version of the project, updated in accordance with the latest technological developments and technical regulations.

