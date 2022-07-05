July 5, 2022

Streaming video test from developer Sony Santa Monica – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax July 5, 2022

L ‘The official Xbox app on Samsung TV It was launched a few days ago and I Video test Curiously enough, the first to arrive online is from Alana Piercewhich is an official developer of Sony Santa Monica.

Pearce is actually a screenwriter working in Santa Monica so she’s not really a developer, but it’s still weird to note how she continues to handle extensive video games anyway, as well as in-depth and hands-on product implementation that comes from Competition directly.

However, the video is interesting, beyond this peculiarity, because it is one of the first videos to show in practice the operation of the Xbox app launched on the Samsung TV, moreover. positive. In fact, Pierce discovered excellent system performance and above all a rather low latency, even if this aspect is likely to vary a lot depending on where different users live and the quality of the Internet connection.

As reported at the end of June, the Xbox app on Samsung TVs was officially launched with the Samsung Gaming Hub on June 30, a system that also integrates GeForce Now and Google Stadia plus Xbox Cloud All in one solution.

