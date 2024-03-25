Stellar Blade: Demo has an official release date on PS5 and a new trailer

After accidentally appearing early, experimental to Star blade He now has one Official release dateclearly on PS5, was announced through a specially dedicated trailer: it will be available on March 29, 2024, that is, this week.
As you probably remember, the Stellar Blade demo accidentally appeared on the PS Store at the beginning of the month, apparently after an early submission of the demo, which was promptly removed within minutes of it being made available.
However, this hasn't stopped some particularly fast users from downloading.
After that, the arrival of the demo was officially confirmed by the development team, and in these minutes the official release date set for it was also announced. Friday, March 29, 2024 at 3:00 pm Italian.
The beginning of the game
Also judging by the teaser Tractor Published for the occasion, the official beta appears in all respects to be the same as the one that appeared previously, but it is possible that it is an updated version of the software, perhaps with some cleaning, even if the leaked beta already appears to be in perfect condition.
Kim Hyung The, director of Shift Up, also reported that the demo includes the first moments of the game, giving you a first-hand experienceBegins From Stellar Blade, from the time EVE, a member of the 7th Air Unit, was sent on a mission to Earth to reclaim the planet from Naytiba, until the first boss fight.
This is the first section of the game that includes a tutorial for learning the combat system while exploring the city of Eidos 7 that is now infested by Naytiba, and starting to become familiar with the game mechanics.
Players who complete the demo will also receive a “a surprise“, as reported by Tai, without specifying further. Furthermore, progress and saves can be transferred to the full game when it is released on April 26, 2024, allowing you to start directly from the last checkpoint.
“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”
