Stellar Blade: Demo has an official release date on PS5 and a new trailer

After accidentally appearing early, experimental to Star blade He now has one Official release dateclearly on PS5, was announced through a specially dedicated trailer: it will be available on March 29, 2024, that is, this week.

As you probably remember, the Stellar Blade demo accidentally appeared on the PS Store at the beginning of the month, apparently after an early submission of the demo, which was promptly removed within minutes of it being made available.

However, this hasn't stopped some particularly fast users from downloading.

After that, the arrival of the demo was officially confirmed by the development team, and in these minutes the official release date set for it was also announced. Friday, March 29, 2024 at 3:00 pm Italian.