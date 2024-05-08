Economic agenda for May 9, 2024

Italian Stock Exchange

Board of Directors meeting to examine the financial statements for the first quarter of 2024

Conference call to comment on the financial statements

Shareholders meetings to approve the 2023 financial statements

Mid cap: Boosie (raw 12.00).

(raw 12.00). Euronext Milan: Trevi Group (2nd call, 10:00 a.m.).

Euronext Growth Milan: Prisms (raw 14.30).

An obligatory aggregate takeover (OPA) offer promoted by CGN Futuro and E-Farm for the shares is underway H-Farm. The process will end on June 4, 2024.

Offering government bonds

Italy

Spain

Issuance Government bonds maturing in 2029, 2032 and 2039. The amount ranges between 5.5 and 6.5 billion euros.

My quarter

United State

Warner Bros. Discovery (1Q 2024 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

Central banks

Bank of England

communication Monetary policy decisions (1.00 pm). Interest rates are expected to remain unchanged; The reference rate should remain unchanged at 5.25%.

(1.00 pm). Interest rates are expected to remain unchanged; The reference rate should remain unchanged at 5.25%. Andrew Bailey press conference Commentary on monetary policy decisions (1:30 pm).

total economy

United State

Weekly orders for Unemployment benefits (raw 14.30). Consensus: 210 miles.



