BMW M4 CS: Track Instinct

The middle path – the new BMW M4 CS It sits between the regular M4 Competition and the M4 CSL Limited Edition that was produced in limited series. We are in one presence Authentic sportsmanship, with a dual spirit, one that rests between the confines of the track and one suitable for everyday use. Orders for the new M4 CS are expected to open by the end of May, while production will begin at the German Dingolfing plant by the end of July.

Power is never enough – the BMW M4 CS It is powered by a 6-cylinder twin-turbocharged engine 550 CV From strength e 650 Nm of torque through the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and Four-wheel drive Intelligent M xDrive system (uses an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch to distribute engine torque). This represents an increase of 20 hp compared to the values ​​achieved by the M4 Competition engine, by increasing the maximum boost pressure of the two turbochargers to 2.1 bar. the performance It’s fantastic, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, and 0 to 200 km/h in 11.1 seconds. The new car was tested on the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit BMW M4 CS He recorded an official and confirmed time of 7 minutes, 21 seconds and 989 tenths for the full course of 20.832 km. To ensure the right “soundtrack” we take care of it Exhaust system Split, equipped with electrically controlled flaps, an integrated titanium rear muffler with two pairs of terminals painted in matte black.

Specific pieces – From a dynamic point of view BMW M4 CS Adaptive suspension system is used with Shock absorption Electronically controlled, which can take advantage of a specific configuration and of Guidance Electromechanical M Servotronic with variable ratio. The DSC and M Dynamic mode settings are specifically designed to meet the needs of track driving. It’s standard Metal wheels Lightweight M with V-specific design, available in Matte Gold Bronze or Matte Black (19 inches on the front axle, 20 inches at the rear), as well as track tires (optionally with Super Track tires) in 275/35 ZR19 dimensions ( front) and 285/30 ZR20.

It’s lighter – To be fun on the track you have to be athletic as well a light. The roof is made of carbon fiber used in BMW M4 CS represents an example in this sense; Thanks to its low weight, it “brings” the car’s center of gravity closer to the road, improving agility and cornering dynamics. The hood, front splitter, front air vents, door mirror caps, rear diffuser and Journey-style rear spoiler are all made from this lightweight material. Generally Weight reduction Compared to the M4 Competition it is 20 kg. Inside we find the usual mix of sportiness and elegance. They ensure adequate support M carbon seat Upholstered in Merino leather, with a black/red color scheme and contrast stitching. Both the front door panels and rear side edges are completely covered in black leather.

A specific point of view – The BMW iDrive multimedia system, which can be displayed on a 14.9-inch touchscreen, allows control of various vehicle functions and digital services, while Digital dashboard The 12.3-inch curved display features M-specific displays and is oriented towards the driver.