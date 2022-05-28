Diablo Immortal preloaded on PC, from Battle.net – Nerd4.life

Blizzard has announced the details of the launch of the . program Immortal Diablo on me computer and mobile systems, indicating that the PC version is currently in operation Preloaded From Battle.net by anyone who doesn’t want to wait to play on launch day, which is June 2, 2022.

So we can read that Starting today, you can pre-load Diablo Immortal on PC via Battle.net. Warm up your PC in advance, so on June 2nd immortal releases you can open the portals of the underworld and kill demons without beating through the jungle!

To preload the game, start from This pagewhere you will be guided through the procedure and, if necessary, to download a file Battle.netBlizzard’s proprietary client.

Of course, in order to take advantage of the preload, you must have an active and unrestricted Battle.net account. You can create one click here.

In the same post, Blizzard also explained how to set up a file via playso you can transfer your game progress from mobile to PC:

A Battle.net account is required to play Diablo Immortal on both PC and mobile without compromise. You can play with a guest account and log in later or create a Battle.net account to transfer your progress to PC.



Please note: Guest accounts can only be accessed on the device on which they were created, unless cloud backup is activated.

