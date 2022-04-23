April 23, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Standard & Poor’s affirms Italy’s rating at BBB, positive outlook – Economy

Karen Hines April 23, 2022 2 min read

Standard & Poor’s affirms Italy’s BBB rating with a positive outlook. S&P states this.

S&P cut Italy’s growth estimate for 2022 to 3.1% from the 4.4% initially expected. “Italian growth is slowing,” says Standard & Poor’s, forecasting a 6.3% deficit this year.

“By the end of June, the Italian government hopes to have completed the justice, public procurement and competition reforms. S&P believes that these reforms will unlock next generation money flows from the EU worth more than 2% of GDP annually. Between 2022 and 2026, offsetting the risks Growth caused by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” states in a Standard & Poor’s note, a projection of “a general government budget deficit for 2022 equal to 6.3% of GDP, assuming that measures taken at the end of 2021 to mitigate the energy shock remain in place. At least until the end of this year.” “Rising energy prices have pushed inflation in Italy to its highest levels in the last 30 years, complicating the European Central Bank’s efforts to normalize monetary policy; higher inflation provides some financial benefits and is linked to S&P expectations of a sharp decline in debt-to-GDP year,” it continues. note. “These forecasts reflect the broad, pro-growth reforms implemented by the Italian authorities under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). These reforms aim to improve the Italian business environment and the effectiveness of the judicial system, reduce bureaucracy, increase labor participation and finance investments in renewable energy – In the longer term, the reforms – and funded under the PNRR – should mitigate risks to the Italian economy from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine (according to S&P’s baseline forecasts, the situation will not escalate to NATO members), Standard & Poor’s adds.

See also  It sounds amazing, but this 2 euro coin can be worth 150x

Standard & Poor’s affirmed Great Britain’s rating at “AA” with a positive outlook. This was stated by the rating agency, which cut its growth estimates to 3.5% for 2022 compared to +4.4% expected in December. Inflation is expected to stabilize at 6.3% this year, the highest level in 30 years.

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

1 min read

M5S, indignant over money for Grillo blog: “300,000 euros? So stop refunds”

April 22, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

This is when you need to change and which engine oil to choose for your car

April 22, 2022 Karen Hines
4 min read

World Book Day, Uber Eats & Book Tasting

April 22, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Fear even in Italy. There is damage. Video «3B Meteo

April 23, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Standard & Poor’s affirms Italy’s rating at BBB, positive outlook – Economy

April 23, 2022 Karen Hines

NASA’s ‘lunar backpack’ may prevent astronauts from getting lost on the moon

April 23, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Goossens: “Great respect to Perisic, we get along well but I want his place and…”

April 23, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt