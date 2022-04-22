April 22, 2022

M5S, indignant over money for Grillo blog: "300,000 euros? So stop refunds"

Karen Hines April 22, 2022

Intense discontent within the 5-star movement of Signed partnership between senior management and Beppe Grillo regarding use of the storyboard blog The quinquennial guarantor. According to the latest rumors (currently unconfirmed), the size of the agreement will be about an amount equal to 300 thousand euros per year, “spread” over two contracts, which is paid to the co-founder of the movement. Reckless acts that angered many of the elect. “Why should we pay for Grillo’s blog with refunds, when before all this was happening for free?” Vice Unleashed Adnkronos. There are those who call for a joint meeting to ask for clarification from above. There are those who threaten to stop the final amounts of refunds.

In the evening, M5S announced in a note the contents of the agreement with Grillo, a partnership that “includes support activities in communication with campaign design, promotion of digital strategies, video production, event organization, production of audiovisual materials for the pedagogical activities of the Movement’s Training School, and election campaigns.” and various political initiatives. “Among the objectives is also to strengthen the movement’s activities abroad through participation in conferences, study days and meetings with scientific and institutional figures,” the same memorandum stated.

