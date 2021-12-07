Squid 2 won’t happen? Truth

Will the second season of Squid take place? A few weeks ago, the director of the South Korean TV series claimed to be working on new episodes, but it appears that they were recently rejected. But what is the truth?

Recently, the news has been circulating that the second season from squid Game it won’tContrary to what the director of the South Korean TV series said Hwang Dong Hyuk. But is it really so? So why did the director give an interview confirming the second season? Let’s try to explain.

Squid 2 will not end?

By mid-November, the news came out like this squid game It will be renewed for one the second season, According to what was reported by the series director Hwang Dong Hyuk during an event Netflix a Angels. However, in an interview with Volture, Hwang He was going to make it clear that despite working on some ideas for the new season, the latter Not confirmed yet from the broadcast service. There was clearly a mistranslation of what he himself told the Associated Press, which would have told him “I think there’s really going to be a second season” and not “So I’m telling you there’s going to be a second season.”

However, the director also added that he feels comfortable the pressure Because global success That the series happened:

“But I also have to admit that I’m feeling more and more pressure for season two, as the series has gotten a lot more love and attention than I expected. I also have a movie I’m planning to make after Squid, and I haven’t decided which one to do first.”

Squid 2: What could the plot be?

We’re not the only ones wondering what could happen to anyone the second season; In fact, there are many issues that are not finally resolved. On the other hand, the director himself Hwang Dong Hyuk Ask the same questions: