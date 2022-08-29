Sports, nature, cycling “Nova Eroica” in the mountains of Abruzzo – AbruzzoLive

L’Aquila. Outside and out with a view of Gran Sasso: September 17th is Nova Eroica time in the Abruzzo mountains

In about three weeks, Abruzzo will be in the center of the silent wheels nationally and internationally under the Nova Eroica Gran Sasso brand.

Thanks to the efforts and initiative of Abruzzo Punto Bike Asd, the mountain villages of Gran Sasso Park (Castel del Monte, Castelvecchio Calvisio, Barisciano, Calascio and its castle Santo Stefano di Sesano) and the majestic Campo Imperatore plain are preparing to write the history of this unprecedented cycling event that takes place mainly on the roads dirt and on three types of trails: 133 kilometers around the sanctuary of John Paul II, 89 kilometers around the Campo Imperator and 45 kilometers around the castle of Calaccio.

An initiative that will make it possible to introduce and appreciate the beauty and opportunities offered by the Gran Sasso region, which is particularly famous for its many sports activities: from cycling to MTB, and from trekking to via ferrata.

Nova Eroica is a sports, aggregation and entertainment event already registered from some European countries (Germany, UK, Latvia, Spain, France, Switzerland), Africa (South Africa), Oceania (Australia) and America (USA and Canada) who do not want to miss this new exciting adventure as Landscaping and single bikes.

Unlike old Eroica (with bikes prior to 1987), Nova Eroica-branded events are attended with modern bikes (preferably gravel) and modern clothing. In gravel events, there is the final standings that is placed with the sum of times recorded on some sections of the road.

Information https://eroica.cc/it/nova-eroica-abruzzo