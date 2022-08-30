How do you manage it in a Fantasy Football auction?

Fantasy football auction, how much do you pay Melek?

Last year despite the low playing time and the flawless first part of the season, Milik scored 20 goals in all competitions in a total of 36 matches. He has now played 2 games and 131 minutes in Ligue 1 at the start of the year. Could the protagonist be in Turin and return a deal to Fantasy Football?

Milik could play at 4-4-2 near Vlahovic or become his first reserve, if Allegri confirms the 4-3-3 start. Between changing the unit of study and delivery, therefore, he would definitely have his chances. So Melek will be a wild card in the Fantasy Football Auction, The classic “luxury hatch” doesn’t have to close the section (because it will cost you) but as a replacement for your Trident holder.

Obviously, it is better to take him alone than in pairs with Vlahovic, for the sake of computation (too high for both) and deployability (lack of players from the same team in attack). All things considered, a 3-4% of Milik’s budget in an 8-player league, up to 6% at 10 or 12.

With a Napoli shirt he scored 48 goals in 122 matches, in the two years in which he had fewer physical problems, he went both times with double digits (17 and 11 goals). eye…