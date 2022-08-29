Strega, victory for Peter

Victory for Pietro. Fight and excitement on the pitch, thrilling in the stands: The match between Benevento and Frosinone was a moving introduction thanks to Curva Sud who wanted to honor Pietro Guarente, the exceptional Giallorossi fan who passed away last week and was absent from the evening. From Cerro Figoreto, which saw the return of the ambitious and winning witch. Passionate about cycling, meticulous and attentive amateur athletes, as well as the esteemed manager of ASL in the capital city of Samnite, friendly and always available to people, Pietro fell ill with sudden, inexplicable and left an insurmountable void even among fans who were able to appreciate his footballing skills and humanity over the years.

“I hope to be able to assign a goal to him as soon as possible,” promised Riccardo Imbrotta who dedicated Dr. Guarenti’s witch shirt with all the signatures of his teammates to be delivered to the family. A gesture in the stands of seventeen-year-old son Antonio and his older brother Marco who greeted an emblematic image of a father who shared not only immense love for Benevento, but deep values ​​with their mother, Inza Corretti: the smiling Pietro athlete for cycling, his other great passion with football and family. The phrase “forever in our hearts” completed the jolt of emotion aroused by the banner with the salutation “until the last climb…hello, Pietro” with which the curve emblematically embraced the incomparable Gelorossi fan who would surely smile from there with his sweet and delightful looks. Words are never enough to quell some agonizing absences, but the witch won for him too!