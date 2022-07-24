Spam calls on mobile phones, risk of fluctuations: 5 holes in the anti-telemarketing system

Rome, July 23, 2022 – landline marketing, by July 27, the opponents register will also open for mobile phones (today it applies only to landlines). So those who no longer wish to receive unwanted calls from call centers that offer us – no demand – phone contracts or discounts to have it all checked on bills at all times, will be able to breathe a sigh of relief. But are we really sure? Here are five system “holes” that could jeopardize the outcome. With an important premise: Existing contract managers can continue to contact clients. If you no longer wish to receive these calls, you should contact your managers who must provide simplified citizen forms for revocation of consent. The novelty will address a range of 78 million mobile phones, with a supply chain with a turnover of 40 billion per year. Between 2021 and 2022, the guarantor paid around 100 million euros in fines to the operators. Decree on the Public Register of Objections in PDF File 1. Approval of receiving offers and registration in the register. What is happening? Lawyer Vincenzo Colarocco, an expert in the law of new technologies, explains: “If the approval is pre-registration, the register of public objections in effect cancels it. But, for example, I registered on July 17 and gave a new approval to a director of marketing, then the effect of the register was cancelled. But nothing prevents me from registering again.” Privacy guarantors assert: We need an informed consumer. Because even the most complex regulations are being repealed in the face of the distracting behavior of our personal data. 2. “Abusive” call centers, often located abroad. How do we put it? The same guarantor, Pasquale Stanzioni, raised the problem of abusive call centers, often in offices abroad, who stressed the number of times …