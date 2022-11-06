Elon Musk, after layoffs, the United Nations writes to the new owner of Twitter: “Respect human rights”

“Elon Musk He pledges to ensure respect for human rights on Twitter.” So urged the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, the new owner of the popular social network. “Like all companies, Twitter must understand the harms associated with its platform and take steps to address it,” Turki added, and that respecting our common human rights should put down barriers to the use and development of the platform. The message published by the United Nations Commissioner a few hours ago in the wake of the news of the classroom The entire Twitter human rights team by a Tesla owner. Not only that, after purchasing the social network, Musk also decided to send the entire ethical AI team home except for two employees. “A discouraging start,” said Turk, who expressed concern about the social network’s new management. “Twitter is part of a global revolution that is changing the way we communicate. But I am writing with concern and apprehension about our digital public sphere and about Twitter’s role in it,” the letter says. “Respect for common human rights should be the basis for the use and development of the platform.”

The document continues with a list of some of the key points Turk reiterated: from freedom of expression around the world to combating hate that incites discrimination, and from protecting privacy to data transparency. In short, I urge you to ensure that human rights are at the heart of Twitter’s governance under your leadership. Musk’s Twitter management has sparked some controversy in the past few hours. The social network’s new owner announced that the cuts were also necessary in light of the many advertisers abandoning Twitter that left Bluebird after its acquisition. The discontent It was also confirmed due to the decision to pay the “blue check” that identifies a verified account of $8 monthly fee.

