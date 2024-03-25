Spalletti with Pellegrini and Barella has his leaders in Euro 2024, an online poll. Criticism of Zaniolo

If Zaniolo continues to fail to impress the coach, he will return from the US tour with two certainties firmly established, and fan enthusiasm is growing on social media as well.

It's not the Italy of dreams yet, Euro 2020 so to speak, but for it Spalletti The tour in the United States ends with some certainty in the lineup and with two victories that still raise morale.

A group rediscovered and strengthening itself with Pellegrini, who scored against Ecuador after just 3 minutes, and who has increasingly become the leader not only in Roma – since Roma's farewell. Mourinho – But also in the national team and with the “number 10” on his shoulders (reversed for the night with Raspadori) and with A stretcher which is also confirmation of the captain's badge. His scavito goal that ended the game also deserves applause. The coach has found his leaders in the light Europeans.

Barella equals Totti's record with the Italian national team

Nicolo Barella He already holds the national team's hand: the Inter player He has not scored for the Azzurri since the match against Hungary in 2022 . With yesterday's goal, they tied Francesco Tutti H Roberto Boninsinha Regarding the number of goals scored with the national team (9), but with 5 fewer matches (53 compared to 58).

“Barilla draws Calcio in the middle,” fans were unleashed on the Internet. And again: “The fact that he is performing well at Inter and that he has also scored goals for the national team confirms his level. The fans are still convinced by his performance.” stretcher: “Even tonight they didn't completely convince me, the first 20 minutes were well played Pellegrini the strongest Italian midfielder currently, e Demarco The goal was missed 4 meters from the goal and Zaniolo He imitates him. The second half isn't much, but it's all good stretcher”.

Pellegrini was declared man of the match by the Italians

He was named Man of the Match for his impressive performance which was capped off by a stunning shot from the edge of the penalty area PellegriniFans are unleashed on the web: “With this number 10 On my shoulder drives me even more crazy.” And again: “Great goal and performance,” Confirms that Roma have been reborn with De Rossi Physically and mentally. “With Spalletti in the national team, he can do well.”. Then there are those who add: “Disrupting the match with a goal like this shows the extent of his mental concentration, the same thing that Zaniolo does when he makes mistakes with an empty net.” And finally: “Captain of Roma in the national team, I feel like I am reliving the golden years with him De Rossi and Totti Heroes in blue…

Zaniolo is the other side of the coin

On the other side of the board is Zaniolo. His disappointing numbers with Aston Villa (Only two goals in 20 matches and zero assists) He did not improve in the national team, his face-to-face mistake with the goalkeeper and poor performance weighed heavily on him: “Zaniolo was considered among the best dribblers, see what happens to him.” And again: “But what can Zaniolo contribute to the national team if not problems, mistakes and incorrect behavior? He did not even score, what is the point???”

Then there are those who come down hard: “It's coming to a bad end, “Since he left Roma, he has revived the Giallorossi and is sinking deeper and deeper into the abyss.” And finally: “But do you realize that? Poor like Zaniolo He's 1.90 meters tall, and he's practically a constant player on the pitch all the time… he doesn't do anything good and doesn't change the course of matches. His state of grace is over. “The only contradictory note from Spalletti's team.”